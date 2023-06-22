According to researchers, a former white nationalist leader said he changed his extremist views after taking the “love drug” MDMA as part of a scientific study. What do you think?
“I bet he hated people twice as hard the morning after.”
Vicenzo De Luca, Nut Roaster
“Oh, great, now it’ll never be legalized.”
Enzo Goodrich, Purchasing Consultant
“This better work, because I just invited 5,000 Proud Boys to Burning Man.”
Michael Losilla, Systems Analyst