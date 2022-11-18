A middle school teacher in Pflugerville, TX was fired after a video was posted to social media showing the white teacher telling his students his race “is the superior one.” What do you think?

“If we fire teachers for this, how will kids be prepared for white supremacy in the real w orld?” Elsie Reynah, Systems Analyst

“Parents should get to decide which race their kids are taught is superior.” Raymundo Rollins, Afterlife Communicator