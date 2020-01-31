WHO Declares Coronavirus A Global Health Emergency

With a death toll climbing to 180 in China and reported cases in dozens of other nations, World Health Organization officials declared the coronavirus a global health emergency in the hope of raising awareness about combating the rapidly-spreading epidemic. What do you think?

“A few weeks ago, it was just a provincial zoonosis with a dream, and now look at it.” Allen Brock • Inspiration Mitigator

“Don’t they understand that by living in fear of the virus, we’re giving it the power?” Theo Berg • Produce Weigher

