With a death toll climbing to 180 in China and reported cases in dozens of other nations, World Health Organization officials declared the coronavirus a global health emergency in the hope of raising awareness about combating the rapidly-spreading epidemic. What do you think?
“A few weeks ago, it was just a provincial zoonosis with a dream, and now look at it.”
Allen Brock • Inspiration Mitigator
“Don’t they understand that by living in fear of the virus, we’re giving it the power?”
Theo Berg • Produce Weigher
“Is this the kind of emergency that’s dangerous to me or just millions of other people?”
Alisha Palacios • Machine Agitator