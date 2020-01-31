America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

WHO Declares Coronavirus A Global Health Emergency

With a death toll climbing to 180 in China and reported cases in dozens of other nations, World Health Organization officials declared the coronavirus a global health emergency in the hope of raising awareness about combating the rapidly-spreading epidemic. What do you think?

“A few weeks ago, it was just a provincial zoonosis with a dream, and now look at it.”

Allen Brock • Inspiration Mitigator

“Don’t they understand that by living in fear of the virus, we’re giving it the power?”

Theo Berg • Produce Weigher

“Is this the kind of emergency that’s dangerous to me or just millions of other people?”

Alisha Palacios • Machine Agitator

