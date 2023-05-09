America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

WHO Declares End To Covid Health Emergency

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The World Health Organization declared an end to Covid-19 as a global health emergency, marking a major step toward the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy, and ravaged communities. What do you think?

“They could’ve saved so many lives if they did that three years ago.”

Patrick Ehrenkranz, Dough Wrangler

Watch
Onion Explains: The International State Of Women's Rights Pt. 1
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
New Bullet Approved For Use On Humans
February 15, 2023
CDC: ‘Definitely Too Hot Out To Wear A Condom’
August 3, 2022

“Finally, the bureaucratic assurance I was waiting for.”

Katie Cagle, Staff Motivator

Advertisement

“I guess the nurses can stop trying to save my grandma then.”

Alex Lambert, Engine Technician