WHO Declares End To Covid Health Emergency

The World Health Organization declared an end to Covid-19 as a global health emergency, marking a major step toward the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy, and ravaged communities. What do you think?

“They could’ve saved so many lives if they did that three years ago.” Patrick Ehrenkranz, Dough Wrangler

“Finally, the bureaucratic assurance I was waiting for.” Katie Cagle, Staff Motivator

