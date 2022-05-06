Advertisement
This is a hard hat area! Being back here without wearing the standard safety equipment is very dangerous!
This is a hard hat area! Being back here without wearing the standard safety equipment is very dangerous!
Advertisement
Hey, get away from those pipes! Get out of here!
Hey, get away from those pipes! Get out of here!
Advertisement
GET OUT! NO ONE IS SUPPOSED TO SEE OUR EMPTY OFFICE AND QUESTION OUR DILIGENCE!!!
GET OUT! NO ONE IS SUPPOSED TO SEE OUR EMPTY OFFICE AND QUESTION OUR DILIGENCE!!!
Advertisement
Uh, excuse us. You don’t have clearance to be this deep into the site’s back end! This is for employees only.
Uh, excuse us. You don’t have clearance to be this deep into the site’s back end! This is for employees only.
Advertisement
Hands off! You can’t possibly know how much that piece of code is worth.
Hands off! You can’t possibly know how much that piece of code is worth.
Advertisement
Whoa whoa whoa, employees only.
Whoa whoa whoa, employees only.
Advertisement
You cannot be back here with our delicious banana split if you’re not wearing a name badge!
You cannot be back here with our delicious banana split if you’re not wearing a name badge!
Advertisement
The Onion’s torture dungeon is for employees only! Please go back to our visitors area!
The Onion’s torture dungeon is for employees only! Please go back to our visitors area!
Advertisement
Don’t touch that button! What are you thinking? [picture of a red button]
Don’t touch that button! What are you thinking? [picture of a red button]
Advertisement
Listen, buddy, we’re going to need some identification.
Listen, buddy, we’re going to need some identification.
Advertisement
Okay, wise guy. What’s the password?
Okay, wise guy. What’s the password?
Advertisement
No, it’s not “The Onion.”
No, it’s not “The Onion.”
Advertisement
No, it’s not “Onion123.”
No, it’s not “Onion123.”
Advertisement
You say you work for this website, huh? Well, we’ve certainly never seen you around before.
You say you work for this website, huh? Well, we’ve certainly never seen you around before.
Advertisement
Hey, wait a minute. That’s not a badge at all. It’s a soft-shell crab!
Hey, wait a minute. That’s not a badge at all. It’s a soft-shell crab!
Advertisement
Get your eye up close to this. We’ll need to do a retina scan.
Get your eye up close to this. We’ll need to do a retina scan.
Advertisement
Look, we understand people make mistakes. Turn around now, and we’ll forget this ever happened.
Look, we understand people make mistakes. Turn around now, and we’ll forget this ever happened.
Advertisement
Actually, this one is okay for you to see. We’ve been working on a recipe for chicken au poivre, but honestly, we’re probably not going to do anything much with it, so it’s not really a secret.
Actually, this one is okay for you to see. We’ve been working on a recipe for chicken au poivre, but honestly, we’re probably not going to do anything much with it, so it’s not really a secret.
Advertisement
Do not touch anything. Even the slightest disturbance to the code can have profound consequences, not only for our website, but the entire internet, and indeed, the world.
Do not touch anything. Even the slightest disturbance to the code can have profound consequences, not only for our website, but the entire internet, and indeed, the world.
Advertisement
IT’S A TRAP!
IT’S A TRAP!
Advertisement
You shouldn’t be looking at this stuff. This is all way above even our pay grade.
You shouldn’t be looking at this stuff. This is all way above even our pay grade.
Advertisement
Don’t touch that! You’re not authorized!
Don’t touch that! You’re not authorized!
Advertisement
That’s it. We’re calling security. Someone get this asshole!
That’s it. We’re calling security. Someone get this asshole!
Advertisement
Please tell us you didn’t push this exactly 82 times!
Please tell us you didn’t push this exactly 82 times!
Advertisement
Oh great, now we’ve got company.
Oh great, now we’ve got company.
Advertisement
We’re not doctors, so we’re going to have to just puncture your brain until your memories of this are gone.
We’re not doctors, so we’re going to have to just puncture your brain until your memories of this are gone.
Advertisement
Maybe we should’ve labeled this door “No Entry” instead of just “Door.” That one’s on us.”
Maybe we should’ve labeled this door “No Entry” instead of just “Door.” That one’s on us.”
Advertisement
Hey! I was changing! Get out of here, pervert! Police! Police!
Hey! I was changing! Get out of here, pervert! Police! Police!
Advertisement
We admit, we did not see that spin move coming. You’re quite spry. We’ll give you that.
We admit, we did not see that spin move coming. You’re quite spry. We’ll give you that.
Advertisement
Did Carmine send you? We already squared our debt with the Morettis—we were told we’d be left alone.
Did Carmine send you? We already squared our debt with the Morettis—we were told we’d be left alone.
Advertisement
Did you take all the health and ammo back here?
Did you take all the health and ammo back here?
Advertisement
Do NOT help him!!! SCRAM!!!
Do NOT help him!!! SCRAM!!!
Advertisement
Gimme three fingers of Gordon’s, Mick. Say, you ain’t Mick. What gives?
Gimme three fingers of Gordon’s, Mick. Say, you ain’t Mick. What gives?
Advertisement
Wait. No! You’re not supposed to see this!
Wait. No! You’re not supposed to see this!
Advertisement
That is the Forbidden One. You do NOT look into his eyes.
That is the Forbidden One. You do NOT look into his eyes.
Advertisement
You’re not allowed to do this, sir!
You’re not allowed to do this, sir!
Advertisement
Wait, how have you not been turned to dust? Are you…the Chosen One?
Wait, how have you not been turned to dust? Are you…the Chosen One?
Advertisement
Well, even if you are the one the legends foretold, you still do not have a name badge, and we must ask you to leave.
Well, even if you are the one the legends foretold, you still do not have a name badge, and we must ask you to leave.
Advertisement
Hey, it’s me, Ronan Farrow. I’ve gone undercover to expose the seedy underbelly of The Onion. Don’t tell anyone you saw me, okay?
Hey, it’s me, Ronan Farrow. I’ve gone undercover to expose the seedy underbelly of The Onion. Don’t tell anyone you saw me, okay?
Advertisement
Oh Jesus Christ, you must have stumbled onto the employees-only discount code FLIBFLAB32 for this incredible piece of Onion apparel. You won’t get away with this! We’ll stop you before you go to the Onion Store!
Oh Jesus Christ, you must have stumbled onto the employees-only discount code FLIBFLAB32 for this incredible piece of Onion apparel. You won’t get away with this! We’ll stop you before you go to the Onion Store!
Advertisement
Who sent you? WHO SENT YOU?!
Who sent you? WHO SENT YOU?!
Advertisement
Are you lying to us? If you are, we might know. It honestly depends on how good a liar you are.
Are you lying to us? If you are, we might know. It honestly depends on how good a liar you are.
Advertisement
Fellow hacker here. There isn’t much time. You’re going to need this to blend in.
Fellow hacker here. There isn’t much time. You’re going to need this to blend in.
Advertisement
Fuck it. Guess you work here now.
Fuck it. Guess you work here now.
Advertisement
All right, get to work. Take this and make sure that the sources keep their traps shut.
All right, get to work. Take this and make sure that the sources keep their traps shut.
Advertisement
Oh fuck, you need to get out of here quick. Go this way.
Oh fuck, you need to get out of here quick. Go this way.
Advertisement