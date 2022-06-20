PORTLAND, OR—Feeling absolutely duped by the strangers in his building, local resident Edward Siede told reporters Monday that he wasted a whole conversation getting to know his new neighbors who turned out to just be Airbnb guests. “I lost a full 30 minutes of my time talking to these people I thought had moved into the apartment next door but were actually just here visiting,” said Siede, adding that he had asked the couple where they were from and what kind of music they listened to only to find out later they were merely in town for the weekend. “I haven’t made a real human connection like this in years. It’s honestly so disappointing. I figured I was gonna say ‘Hey’ when I passed them in the hallway sometimes. God, I even said ‘Welcome to the neighborhood’ and offered them some suggestions for good places to eat, when they’ve probably had a visitors’ guide right there in the apartment this whole fucking time.” Siede added that their short stay was probably why they looked at him weird when he asked if they’d like to swing with him and his wife sometime.