‘Why Not?’ Asks New Glossier Ad Introducing Blush For Butt Cheeks

NEW YORK—In what industry observers are hailing as the most innovative product launch to date, popular skin care and cosmetics line Glossier debuted an ad Wednesday that asks, “Why not?” as it int roduces consumers to the novel concept of blush for butt cheeks. “Butt blush exists now, it’s a thing you can buy, so why the hell not?” reads the digital advertisement, which also asks, “Seriously, who’s gonna stop us?” and presents the new ass makeup using the minimalist, pastel-toned aesthetics that have become the brand’s trademark. “Whatever, just get some, it’s not a big deal. It would probably take more effort to come up with a reason not to add a little color to those cheeks, so why not just dab some on and call it a day? Certainly couldn’t hurt, right? We’ll even sell you a $20 brush to apply it with.” At press time, representatives from Glossier announced they were finally going to get around to naming the product, but didn’t bother after noticing it was completely sold out.

