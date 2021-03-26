SERENGETI, TANZANIA—Saying he ignored the repeated squeals for help, a local wildebeest mother blasted a producer of Our Planet Friday, accusing him of just standing by as a wild jackal ate her daughter. “My sweet baby was stalked for hours by this predator, and not once did the filmmakers step in and do something,” said the wildebeest, adding that the crew of the popular Netflix documentary series had multiple opportunities to shoo away the wolf-like can id , but instead continued filming from the sidelines a s it pounced on her calf and ripped it apart limb from limb. “They were more concerned about getting the shot than saving the life of my little Jennifer, whom I’ll never see again, thanks to their depraved priorities. Meanwhile, her murderer is still at large, roaming the plains without any consequences.” The wildebeest added that producers made matters worse by keeping the cameras rolling as vultures descended on her child’s carcass.