America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Wildfires Leave Portland With Worst Air Quality In World

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 38
Vol 56 Issue 38Opinion

Fires blazing across the West Coast have left Portland, Oregon with the most polluted air in the world right now according to air-quality monitoring site IQAir, which lists the city’s air as “actively hazardous.” What do you think?

“Those of us who prepared did all of our breathing before fire season got started.”

Larissa WhitleyVolunteer Chemist

Advertisement

“I’m so tired of Portland’s constant need for recognition.”

Brian SadlerUnemployed

“See, everyone wants to live near fire, but they don’t consider the risks.”

TJ Zaro • Gelatin Maker

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Cold, Distant Boyfriend Finally Opens Up About How Horny He Is

The Onion’s Guide To QAnon

Gamers, We Should Be Thrilled To Share These New PS5 Images With You, But In Reality We’ve Been Dreading It Because Sometimes You Guys Are Fucking Mean

Barack Obama Storms Out Of Michelle Obama Podcast Interview After Questions About Administration’s Drone Use