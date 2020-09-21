Wildfires Leave Portland With Worst Air Quality In World

Fires blazing across the West Coast have left Portland, Oregon with the most polluted air in the world right now according to air-quality monitoring site IQAir, which lists the city’s air as “actively hazardous.” What do you think?
“Those of us who prepared did all of our breathing before fire season got started.”
Larissa Whitley • Volunteer Chemist
“I’m so tired of Portland’s constant need for recognition.”
Brian Sadler • Unemployed
“See, everyone wants to live near fire, but they don’t consider the risks.”
TJ Zaro • Gelatin Maker