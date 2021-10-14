Star Trek actor William Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to ever to reach the edge of space, traveling on the 10-minute Blue Origin commercial flight to reach the Kármán line, 62 miles above e arth. What do you think?

“About time an old person accomplishes something.” Alex Ducruet, Pinafore Designer

“I hope I’m that much of a cultural token for capricious billionaires when I’m that age.” Jonah Hartwell, Systems Analyst