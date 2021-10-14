Star Trek actor William Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to ever to reach the edge of space, traveling on the 10-minute Blue Origin commercial flight to reach the Kármán line, 62 miles above earth. What do you think?
“About time an old person accomplishes something.”
Alex Ducruet, Pinafore Designer
“I hope I’m that much of a cultural token for capricious billionaires when I’m that age.”
Jonah Hartwell, Systems Analyst
“So reckless considering our tenuous relationship with the Klingons.”
Laurie Austin, Geode Collector