Wimbledon Umpire Asks Fans Not To Uncork Champagne Bottles During Serves

A Wimbledon umpire had to ask fans to not uncork champagne bottles while players are serving after a spectator interrupted the third-round match between Russians Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva by popping open a bottle. What do you think?

“They didn’t leave me much choice after confiscating my blender.” Lucy Nandan, Loan Officer

“Maybe the players should wait to serve until I’ve had my bubbly.” Rob Mulia, Medical Photographer

