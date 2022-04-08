Wind farm operator ESI Energy has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay more than $8 million in fines and restitution for at least 150 eagles that were killed by its turbine blades over the past decade. What do you think?

“Mea nwhile, zero eagles have died in a coal mine collapse.” Hubert Callis • Unemployed

“Can’t they just build wind turbines indoors?” Antoine Murphy • Burping Assistant