CHICAGO—Warning that many needy families could be left without team paraphernalia during the winter sports season, a local cold-weather clothing drive put out an urgent request Tuesday for more foam fingers. “We’ve all seen people—and too often they are children—sitting in the stands at sporting events without a fun, eye-catching way to indicate that their team is No. 1,” said the drive’s organizer, Monica Seckler, who asked all residents with spare memorabilia to please donate their unused novelty foam fingers so that less fortunate members of the fan community might also have an opportunity to appear on the Jumbotron. “In addition, we are experiencing shortages of face and body paint, cutouts of the letter D with picket fences, and dual-can beer helmets with straws.” Seckler went on to state that her organization was inundated with coats, mittens, and warm hats, but unfortunately few of them qualified as licensed team apparel.