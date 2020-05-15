Wisconsin Bars Reopen Following State Supreme Court Decision

Patrons packed bars in celebration after the Wisconsin Supreme Court voted 4-3 to invalidate an extension to the governor’s stay-at-home order, though several counties issued their own orders in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. What do you think?

“I was g onna die in a bar before coronavirus, and I’ll die in one after.” Tom Biederman, School Bus Driver

“I can’t wait to see how the left spins unnecessary and preventable deaths into a bad thing.” Dom Iannitti, Unemployed

“I think they should compromise and make it legal for Wisconsinites to drink beer in their homes.” Victoria Ghazarian, Rat Trapper