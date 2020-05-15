America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Wisconsin Bars Reopen Following State Supreme Court Decision

Patrons packed bars in celebration after the Wisconsin Supreme Court voted 4-3 to invalidate an extension to the governor’s stay-at-home order, though several counties issued their own orders in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. What do you think?

“I was gonna die in a bar before coronavirus, and I’ll die in one after.”

Tom Biederman, School Bus Driver

“I can’t wait to see how the left spins unnecessary and preventable deaths into a bad thing.”

Dom Iannitti, Unemployed

“I think they should compromise and make it legal for Wisconsinites to drink beer in their homes.”

Victoria Ghazarian, Rat Trapper

