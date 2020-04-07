Wisconsin Holds Democratic Primary Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Wisconsin is holding its presidential primary today just hours after an executive order from Governor Tony Evers to halt the election was blocked by the state Supreme Court, a move local Democrats and voting rights groups fear will put voters in danger and greatly reduce turnout. What do you think?

“People died for our right to vote, so it’s only fair we die exercising it.” Nicole Mortelecque • Beach Docent

“Well, it’s not every day you get to vote incumbent J. Michael Bitney back in as Barron County Circuit Court Judge Branch 2.” Guy Lowrie • Playbill Folder