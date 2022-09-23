This November, Sen. Ron Johnson will face reelection in the state of Wisconsin. The Onion asked Wisconsinites why they are voting for the two-term Republican, and this is what they said.
Craig Mann (Truck Driver)
“The other candidate has a radical amount of melanin.”
Thomas Peterson (Waiter)
“Voting stresses me out a lot, and he seems like the candidate most likely to make sure I never have to do it again.”
Mirghani Mohamed (Dental Hygienist)
“I’m incredibly impressionable. Once I saw a sign that said ‘Johnson for Senate’ I was immediately convinced.”
Cal Reynolds (Cheesemonger)
“Ron Johnson looks like the kind of guy who’s not afraid to roll up his sleeves and eat wheel after wheel of cheese. Like, an insane amount of cheese.”
Allison Hunter (Communications Manager)
“His opponent comes off looking pretty bad in every Ron Johnson ad I’ve seen.”
Ron Johnson (Senator)
“Alas! He is me. I cannot vote against that which I am.”
Ralph Orleans (Docent)
“He looks like a Pez dispenser, and I like that.”
Jake Carter (Student)
“As someone currently plotting a shooting, Johnson’s anti-gun-control platform aligns best with my values.”
Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers Quarterback)
“I’ve suffered enough brain damage to think it’s a good idea.”
Laura Hubbard (Social Worker)
“He hates all the people I hate.”
Sean Hogan (Ski Instructor)
“I didn’t realize I had a choice.”
Drew Morris (Pilot)
“He’s 67, so in Senate terms he’s a fresh-faced underdog.”
Yaseen Khan (Statistician)
“I’m trying to be more spontaneous and do things outside my comfort zone.”
Liam Janoski (Dog Walker)
“I hate Wisconsin and want the worst for it.”
Jared Smith (Bailiff)
“I’m glad there’s a candidate who also believes I don’t deserve healthcare.”
Janice Thompson (Stay-at-Home Mom)
“He hates my gay son even more than I do.”
Mike Francis (Physical Therapist)
“He looks like the kind of guy you could throw a beer at.”
Ammar Siddiqui (Nurse)
“I base my vote on a mix of online misinformation and hateful impulses, never bothering to fact-check my most deeply held beliefs.”
Bruce Maczuzak (Mill Worker)
“He’s focused on what normal, everyday Wisconsin residents care about: anti-China rhetoric and Hunter Biden’s laptop.”
Daniel Baum (Bus Driver)
“We need someone who’s tough on crime that didn’t occur at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.”
Phillip Jones (Dairy Farmer)
“He said his opponent will make my cow produce curdled milk, and who am I to think that through?”
Deidre Randall (Personal Care Aide)
“As an absolutely batshit nuts bigot, his policies really speak to me.”
Alison Peck (CEO)
“It’s simple. I’m very rich.”