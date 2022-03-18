A Moscow court is extending WNBA star Brittney Griner’s arrest until May 19. The detention, which is reportedly due to cannabis oil found in the basketball player’s luggage, comes amid increased tension between the U.S. and Russia over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. What do you think?

“We’re the only ones who are supposed to punish black athletes for having cannabis.” Jenny Miletti, PSA Animator

“Hopefully by May, Russia will have completely changed how it feels towards the U.S.” Dustin Riley, Furniture Restorer