As corporations become more comfortable expressing political positions, conservatives have resorted to boycotts in an effort to protect their most valued beliefs. Here are the top “woke” brands that right-leaning patriots should never purchase.

American Girl

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

The doll company doesn’t sell a single dress that fits an AR-15.

Shipt

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

Sends American packages to foreign countries.

Logo TV

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

Yep, them too. Guess you’re going to find somewhere else to stream Gay Chorus Deep South.

Fancy Feast

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

There’s just something suspiciously homosexual about that long-haired white cat.

Nutella

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

Patented recipe contains puberty blockers.

Trump Hotels

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

Integrated.

NPR

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

All trusted reporters should have strong American names like John Washington or Walter Building.

7/11 On The Corner Of Adams And Racine

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

A Black man was seen buying a box of Cheez-Its here. Doesn’t get any woker than that.

Pringles

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

A cylinder is the wokest shape.

Mary Kay

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

This disgusting brand destroys family values by promoting the idea that women should be allowed to get caught up in pyramid schemes.

Shein

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

The fast-fashion retailer offers equal abuse for all its sweatshop workers.

NFL

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

The NFL boldly celebrated LGBTQ+ History Month, and the organization’s continued support of domestic violence just isn’t enough to make up for it.

Marvel Films

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

The Marvel film franchise has recently introduced the concept of the multiverse, even though a universe should only be between one man and one woman according to the Bible.

TransNational Bank

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

What happened to all of the good old-fashioned cis-national banks?

Heinz Ketchup

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

True patriots do not dress their burgers with woke condiments like ketchup, but with the blood of freshly slaughtered antifa.

Tinder Platinum

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

Real red-blooded American men meet their wives while prowling outside local high schools.

Gun

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

Gun woke? No, no, no, gun can’t be woke… No! Gun good, right? RIGHT? Gun not woke, please… PLEASE say gun not woke… GUN. NOT. WOKE????

Chick-fil-A

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

What kind of modern hedonists don’t believe in serving chicken on the holiest of days?

Western Medicine

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

All medical practice has been infiltrated by the deep state since the 5th century BC, when Hippocrates established the profession of diagnosing and treating illnesses in order to emasculate real men.

Subway

Image for article titled ‘Woke’ Brands True Patriots Should Never Purchase

True patriots will refuse to eat Subway sandwiches until alpha king Jared Fogle is released from jail.

You’ve Made It This Far...

