Sherri Papini, a California mother charged with lying about a 2016 abduction that set off a nationwide search, admitted that her story about being kidnapped was fake, saying that she would spend the rest of her life trying to make amends. What do you think?

“This makes it harder for real kidnappers to earn the public’s trust.” Tim Bialek, Dough Flattener

“So you’re saying no one would go looking for her if, say, it were to happen again?” Kimberly Carol, Health Inspector