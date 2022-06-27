CHICAGO—Appearing crestfallen as people sampled the various items on the table but hers remained untouched, local woman Melissa Ogilvy told reporters Friday she was disappointed that no one at the potluck supper she was attending had even tried the napkins she brought. “I assumed everyone would want at least one of them, but no takers so far,” said Ogilvy, 25, adding that she imagined they’d go really well with the meatball dish someone else had brought, but it had been an hour since the dinner gathering began and her offering was the only one no one had tried. “What the heck? I thought everyone liked napkins. I even tried taking them around the room to hand them out, and not a single person was interested.” At press time, Ogilvy was reportedly piling napkins on her own plate to make it appear to the other guests that it was something they were really missing out on.