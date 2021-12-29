A Michigan woman faces up to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to solicitation of murder for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband on the fake website, RentAHitman.com, where she filled out the “service request form” with a $5,000 offer of payment. What do you think?

“It’s horrible the way those fake websites are designed to fool vulnerable people seeking help.” Frederic Hoffelder, Point Simplifier

Advertisement

“I knew the deals on that site were too good to be true.” Martha Andazola, Relevance Designator