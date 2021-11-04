A Georgia woman left a hospital emergency room without receiving treatment after waiting for seven hours, for which she was charged a $700 emergency room visit fee that the hospital claims is valid. What do you think?

“Well, I think that—wait, am I being charged for answering this question?” Peter Gilks, Browser Tab Organizer

Advertisement

“That’s what happens when you use an out-of-network reception area.” Lynette Rue, Assistant Enabler