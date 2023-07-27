Woman Desperately Trying To Unlock Phone With Face ID Like Old Man Begging Senile Wife To Recognize Him One Last Time

TULSA, OK—The emotion rising in her voice as she pleaded with the device, local woman Alexis Kirk was reportedly desperately trying to unlock her iPhone Thursday using Face ID like an elderly man begging his senile wife to recognize him one last time. “Please, please, please–you know me!” said Kirk, whose eyes welled with tears as if she were a devoted husband searching frantically for a single glint of recognition from his frightened, dementia-addled wife of over 75 years. “Look at these eyes. You recognize these eyes, don’t you? You know this face. We’ve been together through so much, baby! Come on, you can do this. Don’t give up on me! Don’t give up on us!” At press time, Kirk was sobbing with joy as the phone’s home screen revealed itself.

