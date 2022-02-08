LANSING, MI—Explaining how difficult this time of year could be for her, local woman Rebecca McFadden told reporters Tuesday that the thing she disliked most about the winter was how early her thoughts got dark. “This time of year, it seems like I wake up and, before I know it, everything I think and feel starts to turn dark,” said 28-year-old McFadden, explaining her frustration with the fact that in the winter months her thoughts were already dark by the time she got off work. “In the summer, my mood will stay pretty light until around 9 p.m., but right now, things are getting gloomy by 5 or so. It gets really hard to motivate myself to do anything when it’s always so dark inside.” At press time, McFadden confirmed she was planning a vacation to a sunnier place where she could at least avoid continuously clouded thoughts.