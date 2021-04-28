Woman Faces 21-Year-Old Felony Charges For Unreturned VHS Tape

A Texas woman was recently notified of an outstanding warrant for her arrest on felony embezzlement charges after not returning a Sabrina The Teenage Witch VHS tape 21 years ago to a now-closed rental store. What do you think?

“No doubt she’s made millions renting it out herself.” Owen Kadish, Unemployed

“Don’t forget the second charge for not rewinding.” Woodrow Enrich, Recreational Wellness Associate