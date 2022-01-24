NASHVILLE, TN—Troubled by the ethical implications of such an event, local woman Kennedy Feeney told reporters Monday that she was feeling doubly conflicted about attending a Harry Potter-themed plantation wedding. “She’s a close friend, but when I saw that the venue was a former slave plantation and that we were expected to RSVP via ‘Owl Post,’ my jaw dropped,” said Feeney, who explained that while she would love to be there to support the couple on their special day, the mere thought of participating in a celebration at a site where such grave suffering had occurred with a fake wand in her hand was unconscionable. “There’s nothing romantic about getting married at a place where you can literally see slave quarters while y ou sip butterbeer-inspired cocktails served out of a cauldron. I don’t get how she could be so tone deaf. You wouldn’t have a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed wedding at Auschwitz.” At press time, Feeney had called her friend to tell her that she was declining the invitation on the principle that attending the event would be racist and cringe.

