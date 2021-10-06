A California woman gets to keep a 4.38 carat yellow diamond, which could be worth over $15,000, after finding the gemstone during a visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, the only diamond mine in the U.S. that is open to the public. What do you think?

“Oh, but I have to immediately give back the bison I found in Yellowstone?” Cillian Prentice, Systems Analyst

“Hopefully, that’s enough money to get herself the hell out of Arkansas.” Sienna Driscoll, Bullwhip Trainer