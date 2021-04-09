Woman Gives Birth To ‘Super Twins’ Conceived Weeks Apart

A woman in the U.K. gave birth to twins conceived three weeks apart in a rare phenomenon called superfetation, which occurs when a separate, new pregnancy occurs during an initial pregnancy. What do you think?

“And she’s sure they’re both hers?” Martin Wood • Systems Analyst

“I would hate to have a whole womb to myself for three weeks and then be forced to share it with a total stranger.” Georgia Highsmith • Splash Zoner