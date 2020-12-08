Woman Just Needs To Break Irresponsible Financial Habit Of Going Bankrupt, Living On Street

SAN FRANCISCO—Suggesting that the lifestyle change could produce significant economic benefit, financial experts revealed Tuesday that local woman Anette Defert just needs to break her irresponsible financial habit of going bankrupt and living on the street. “We’re seeing a lot of young people who have gotten stuck in a rut where they find themselves consistently being evicted from their homes for an inability to pay rent,” said economist Laslo Moss, noting that Defert could completely turn her life around simply by putting an end to losing all her money and living in a tent under an overpass. “It may seem small, but cutting back on things like getting laid off, being unable to find a job, and having armed officers drag you out of your property can start to add up into some notable savings.” Moss added that Defert could be even more flush with cash if she kicked the expensive habit of requiring regular insulin injections.



Advertisement