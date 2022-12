We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Dictionary.com has named “woman” its 2022 word of the year, calling the word “inseparable from the story of 2022” after abortion rights and ongoing cultural conversations around gender, identity, and language dominated discussion this year. What do you think?

“So now women get their own word too?” Nelson Zettler, Assistant Roadie

“I’m so happy for her.” Lavona Gagliardi, Aspiring Protester