ST. LOUIS—Careful to be not be overzealous as she discharged the canister of Mace into her assailant’s eyes, local woman Myra Shaw was reportedly trying to save enough pepper spray for the rest of her walk home on Wednesday evening. “It doesn’t take a lot—just enough until he drops the knife,” said Shaw, who appeared alert but unperturbed by the sight of the strange man staggering across the sidewalk while howling in pain and rubbing at his eyes in between halfhearted attempts to slash her. “Hmm, it usually doesn’t take that long for them to run off. That last guy hightailed it in seconds. Oh well, he’s down on his hands and knees now, that’ll have to do. Better safe than sorry! I would hate if something bad happened. Only five more blocks to go!” At press time, Shaw was hoping the well-lit sidewalk on the next block meant she would only have to face one or two assailants.

