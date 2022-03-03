WHITEFISH, MT—Saying she would be incredibly grateful for volunteers, local woman Blaire Nichols reportedly promised free beer and pizza Thursday for any friends who helped her move a body out of her apartment. “You’d definitely be doing me a solid because it’s pretty heavy and a little awkward to carry,” said Nichols, adding that there would be more than enough food, snacks, and drinks to make moving the 180-pound corpse worth their while. “Last time I tried to slide the body down the flight of stairs by myself and I ended up throwing out my back, but I also don’t want to pay a company to do it. If it’s any extra incentive, we can take it apart, carry it in several trips, and then come back for a little party at my place.” Nichols stressed that she would have no problem getting her hands dirty and returning the favor someday.

