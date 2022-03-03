WHITEFISH, MT—Saying she would be incredibly grateful for volunteers, local woman Blaire Nichols reportedly promised free beer and pizza Thursday for any friends who helped her move a body out of her apartment. “You’d definitely be doing me a solid because it’s pretty heavy and a little awkward to carry,” said Nichols, adding that there would be more than enough food, snacks, and drinks to make moving the 180-pound corpse worth their while. “Last time I tried to slide the body down the flight of stairs by myself and I ended up throwing out my back, but I also don’t want to pay a company to do it. If it’s any extra incentive, we can take it apart, carry it in several trips, and then come back for a little party at my place.” Nichols stressed that she would have no problem getting her hands dirty and returning the favor someday.
WHITEFISH, MT—Saying she would be incredibly grateful for volunteers, local woman Blaire Nichols reportedly promised free beer and pizza Thursday for any friends who helped her move a body out of her apartment. “You’d definitely be doing me a solid because it’s pretty heavy and a little awkward to carry,” said Nichols, adding that there would be more than enough food, snacks, and drinks to make moving the 180-pound corpse worth their while. “Last time I tried to slide the body down the flight of stairs by myself and I ended up throwing out my back, but I also don’t want to pay a company to do it. If it’s any extra incentive, we can take it apart, carry it in several trips, and then come back for a little party at my place.” Nichols stressed that she would have no problem getting her hands dirty and returning the favor someday.