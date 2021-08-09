MINNETONKA, MN—Admitting it really only made sense to schedule something once her symptoms were severe enough to elicit panic, local woman Kristen Perry told reporters she had put off going to the doctor until her disease was bad enough for him to believe her. “I’d love to get an appointment soon, but it’s just easier if I show up sick enough to force his hand to actually give me the correct medical care,” said Perry, adding that the last thing she wanted was to jump the gun and show up to her doctor when she wasn’t actively fainting, vomiting, or bleeding, and just be shown the door. “I could go now, but it’s probably wiser to just hold off until I’m screaming in pain, unable to walk, and begging for treatment while I’m days from death’s door. Even if I shiver, hyperventilate, or cry, there’s absolutely n o point in going unless I can actually get people’s attention by passing out cold on the waiting room floor.” Perry added that she would bide her time by taking all the painkillers she was lazily prescribed by her doctor during the last dozen visits.