Woman Quick To Clarify That Child In Dating Profile Picture Not Alive Anymore

SKOKIE, IL—In an effort to ensure that potential mates wouldn’t get the wrong idea, local woman Karen Dugas told reporters Monday she was always quick to clarify that the child in her dating profile picture wasn’t actually alive anymore. “It’s such a cute snapshot of the two of us at her second birthday party that I wanted to share it, but I always make sure people know I’m totally unattached since the accident,” said Dugas, hoping that she could a void a potentially awkward first date conversation by explaining in her profile that the cute little girl in her second picture is now six feet underground. “It’s good to be totally clear so the guy won’t spend the date worrying that they’re going to have to be responsible for a kid. And I let them know, even if things do get serious, the most they’d ever have to deal with is an occasional visit to lay flowers at her graveside.” Dugas added that even if she found the right man, she had no plans to have any living children of her own since she knew she’d be a pretty terrible mother.

