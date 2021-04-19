Woman Reassures Boyfriend That Just Because She’s Not Screaming Doesn’t Mean She’s Not Enjoying Roller Coaster

ORLANDO—Explaining that being quiet didn’t indicate a lack of pleasure, Anna Wright assured her boyfriend Ted Ronson Monday that just because she wasn’t screaming, it didn’t mean she wasn’t enjoying the roller coaster they were on. “I don’t need to be writhing around and freaking out for me to be having a good time,” said Wright, clarifying that she was still getting excited even if she wasn’t hollering her head off. “I know in the movies or TV it seems like you have to be throwing your hands in the air and having your eyes roll back in your head, but for me it can manifest as a couple of small gasps or even just some heavy breathing.” At press time, a somewhat disappointed Ronson expressed his hope that going on a flume ride would get his girlfriend super wet.

