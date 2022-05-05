NEW YORK—Saying the statement had immediately set her mind at ease, local woman Sarah Waldman expressed relief Thursday upon finding her husband in bed with a nude stranger and hearing that he could explain everything. “Oh thank god, I thought he might be cheating on me, but it seems like there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation for what my spouse is doing under the covers with a naked woman,” said Waldman, adding that she was especially happy that her husband had been thoughtful enough to tell her that this “wasn’t what it looked like” the moment she turned on the lights to find him frantically reaching to pull his pants up from around his ankles. “Obviously, I came into this with my own biases and jumped to conclusions. Maybe they’re work colleagues meeting for a relaxed discussion in our bed, but got overheated under the comforter. Or maybe she’s a friend and he wanted to show her how nice our sheets feel on bare skin. Lots of explanations that make more sense than what I was thinking.” Waldman added that her only regret was that the nude stranger had gathered her clothes and scrambled out the window before they could clear all of this up together.

