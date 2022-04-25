A woman who was hiking in a national forest in Washington state accidentally dropped her phone into the hole of a vault toilet and fell in while trying to retrieve it, where she was trapped for an hour before being rescued by firefighters. What do you think?
“She’ll probably think twice before dropping something again.”
Arlo Bennett, Aspiring Intern
“She can probably fix that by sitting in a giant bag of rice overnight.”
Cody Wang, Systems Analyst
“At least she had her phone for that hour.”
Leticia Bankman, Sales Acquaintance