A woman who was hiking in a national forest in Washington state accidentally dropped her phone into the hole of a vault toilet and fell in while trying to retrieve it, where she was trapped for an hour before being rescued by firefighters. What do you think?

“She’ll probably think t wice before dropping something again.” Arlo Bennett, Aspiring Intern

“She can probably fix that by sitting in a giant bag of rice overnight.” Cody Wang, Systems Analyst