Woman Shocked After Ancestry Report Finds Brother Owned Slaves

HARTFORD, CT—Taken aback by the dark realization of her family history, local woman Helen Staub told reporters Wednesday she was shocked after an ancestry report found that her brother owned slaves. “Wait, you’re telling me that way back in 1998, my brother owned slaves?” said Staub, who closely examined with disbelief the document outlining how her older brother, Colton, whom she had just met for lunch, owned dozens of men, women, and children that he forcibly confined to his slave plantation.“I remember my grandmother mentioning the fact that my brother bought and sold human chattel way back when, but I never really gave it a second thought. I know I had nothing to do with Colton using slave labor to make himself rich, but I still feel ashamed.” At press time, Staub was convinced that her brother must have been one of the good slave owners.

