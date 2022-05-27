PROVO, UT—Sensing something “wasn’t quite right” about the public restroom, local woman Selena Kimball was reportedly suspicious there was a hidden camera present Thursday after noticing a boom mic operator in the corner. “I’m not a paranoid person, but every hair on my body stood up as soon as I heard someone yell ‘action,’” said Kimball, who turned in a slow circle as she carefully surveyed the restroom, looking from the lighting rig on the ceiling to the director’s chair set up in a stall. “I can’t explain it; it just feels like I’m being watched and recorded in crisp, professional-grade audio and visual. Maybe I’m crazy, but there are a lot of creeps out there.” At press time, sources confirmed Kimball had decided it was probably nothing when a makeup artist rushed forward for a quick touch-up with a brush.

