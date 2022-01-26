A woman in Crockett, TX has been arrested for attempting to purchase a stranger’s baby for $250,000, approaching the mother and her child while they were waiting in the self-checkout line at a Walmart, then upping her offer to $500,000 in the parking lot. What do you think?

“Yes, hanging out at Walmart fits the profile of someone legitimately in p ossession of half a million dollars.” Sasha Egerdie, Substitute Doctor

“Is she insane? That was the value of a baby 20 years ago.” Bruce Nillson, Aquafaba Collector