A woman in Crockett, TX has been arrested for attempting to purchase a stranger’s baby for $250,000, approaching the mother and her child while they were waiting in the self-checkout line at a Walmart, then upping her offer to $500,000 in the parking lot. What do you think?
“Yes, hanging out at Walmart fits the profile of someone legitimately in possession of half a million dollars.”
Sasha Egerdie, Substitute Doctor
“Is she insane? That was the value of a baby 20 years ago.”
Bruce Nillson, Aquafaba Collector
“That’s why you never take the first offer.”
Ira Jong, Opinion Orator