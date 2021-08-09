WEYMOUTH, MA—Insisting that she had no ties to the two-hour long compilation, local woman Lily Stein tried to explain away her embarrassing running playlist Monday like a mobster in an FBI interrogation room. “Look, I just hit play, I don’t know anything about no Taylor Swift or 6ix9ine,” said Stein, who nervously sipped from a cup of coffee and deflected any connection to the Spotify playlist as her friends scrolled through her phone. “If DaBaby is there, then that’s on the algorithm. I’m in such a zone while I’m running that I hardly even hear what’s playing. I’ll have you know that all these songs are completely above board. Are we done here?” At press time, Stein denied all wrongdoing after an iPod Touch registered to her name was found floating dead in the Weymouth Back River.

