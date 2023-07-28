BATTLE CREEK, MI—Vowing to never let her memory fade, local woman Victoria Caruso told reporters Friday that she would always remember her deceased grandmother as the person whose house her family had to visit sometimes. “Ever since I was a kid, my grandma was someone who had a house approximately 40 minutes away from my house, and her house was a place we would visit a few times a year,” said Caruso, who smiled and spoke with a faraway expression in her eyes as she recalled the times she and her family would get into a car to travel to the house, then arrive at the house, and then go inside of it. “My grandma would be inside the house, and I would be in the house at the same time. I’ll never forget that my grandmother’s house had a driveway where we would park the car. At the end, we would even sometimes go and visit her at the hospital, which was not her house. And now, just like that, she’s gone. The house is still there, though.” At press time, Caruso added that she would always remember her deceased grandfather as the person who would be in the house’s living room sometimes.