Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

Opinion

Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

The tradwives movement, which has recently exploded on TikTok, is composed of young women who espouse the joys of adhering to traditional family values in a patriarchal marriage. The Onion asked women why they decided to become tradwives, and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Zooey Katz

Zooey Katz

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

​“​I wanted to live all my internalized misogyny, not just dream about it.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Natalie Bridges

Natalie Bridges

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“I believe in choosing a marital structure from an arbitrary point in human history and pretending it represents some kind of inviolable rule.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Kelly Burcht

Kelly Burcht

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“I just couldn’t resist the raw sexual magnetism of an antisocial dipshit who gets all his information from podcast clips on YouTube.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Emily Wright

Emily Wright

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“I’m gonna be responsible for a bulk of the childcare and housework either way. Might as well find some identity in it.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Cassandra Cardwell

Cassandra Cardwell

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“After five years with LuLaRoe, I really wanted to be part of something cultlike again, but I don’t have any more storage space for essential oils or whatever.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ashlee Peters

Ashlee Peters

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“No sense in letting my 40 identical gingham blouses go to waste.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Daniella Fabrega

Daniella Fabrega

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“This was the easiest way to embed myself undercover with a white supremacist leader.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mikayla Reily

Mikayla Reily

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“I tried having autonomy once, and it wasn’t for me.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jordan Daniels

Jordan Daniels

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“It’ll make sense once you hear my theories about global pedophilia.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Todd Campbell

Todd Campbell

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“Any questions for my wife go through me.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Olivia Runyon

Olivia Runyon

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“My brand manager suggested it.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

​Emma Dodds

​Emma Dodds

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“Replenishing the white race is a full time job in itself.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Stephanie Pollack

Stephanie Pollack

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“I wasn’t a good enough cook to make it as an influencer without some other hook.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Liz McDonald

Liz McDonald

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“I love that all I have to do every day is a little dusting and meal prep in between fucking my next-door neighbor.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Meg Irvingson

Meg Irvingson

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“I was shrunk and now live in a dollhouse, and it’s the only lifestyle suited to dollhouse living.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Liz Travis

Liz Travis

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“I always dreamed of becoming a sex doll that does chores.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mandi Will

Mandi Will

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“A feminist cut me off in traffic once.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rita Palermo

Rita Palermo

Image for article titled Women Explain Why They Became Tradwives

“Sorry, I don’t have opinions anymore.”

Advertisement

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Conservatives Explain Why They Are Preparing For A Civil War

Conservatives Explain Why They Are Homeschooling Their Kids

Tax Loopholes The IRS Doesn’t Want You To Know About

Back To Homepage

Advertisement