Woody Allen’s Memoir Released After Being Dropped By Original Publisher

Woody Allen’s memoir, Apropos Of Nothing, was released this week nearly a month after it was dropped by Hachette Book Group, who backed out of publishing the book following employee protests and an announcement by Allen’s son Ronan Farrow that he would no longer work with the company. What do you think?

“It’s absolutely disgusting that people still write memoirs.”

Judith Petura • Mulch Bagger

“When it can briefly delay the publication of a book, cancel culture has gone too far.”

Skip Reid • Police Scanner Attendant

“I applaud the original publisher for taking a principled stand once their employees and clients threatened to quit.”

Bryan Novak • Watch Refurbisher

