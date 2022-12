We may earn a commission from links on this page.

“Wordle” was the most-searched term on Google in 2022, both in the United States and globally, beating out “Ukraine” and “Queen Elizabeth.” What do you think?

“Just more proof th at Americans aren’t watching enough porn.” Kate Rozenfeld, Package Resealer

“I guess my fetish isn’t so niche after all.” Zidane Guddeman, Pen Repairman