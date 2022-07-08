A dispatch assistant at a cold meats manufacturer in Chile submitted his resignation and could not be found after his job accidentally paid him about 330 times his salary because of a payroll error, the man receiving $180,418 instead of his monthly $545 paycheck. What do you think?

“It’s common courtesy to give two week’s notice before absconding with thousands in company money.” Max Hardt, Horn Tuner

“I’m sure they’d let him keep it in exchange for 300 more years of work.” Philip Weekman, Unemployed

“Seems like a pretty clear-cut case of finders, keepers.” Kelsey Silva, Corn Popper