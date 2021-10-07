About 1,400 workers at Kellogg’s cereal factories in the U.S. have gone on strike after year-long negotiations between union and management over job protections and health c are broke down, which could lead to supply disruptions. What do you think?

“I hope workers know they have my full support as soon as I’m done with breakfast.” Joyce Anderson, Freelance Oboist

“Guess it’s back to shredding my own wheat.” David Bottaro, Alley Merchant