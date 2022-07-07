BIRMINGHAM, AL—Apologizing that athletes, fans, and coaches were forced to sit idle and watch 5th graders bowl, organizers of the World Bowling Championship announced Thursday that the event had been postponed after the lanes had been reserved for an 11th birthday party. “We are so sorry, but the World Bowling Championships can no longer occur as planned, as the bowling alley has been rented out that day for Trevor’s big birthday bash,” said organizer Pete Callahan, adding that bowling alley had mistakenly allowed Trevor’s mother to book the space for over two-dozen classmates, friends, and family members, which included exclusive use of all lanes, bowling balls, shoe rentals, and the party room for pizza and ice cream cake. “While we tried everything in our power to move Trevor’s birthday party, unfortunately, Trevor’s mother had already put down the $500 deposit, and purchased bowling themed birthday hats, paper plates, as well as an hour of astro bowling at night. At this point, all we can say is we’re sorry, and we hope that you have a happy birthday, Trevor.” At press time, the World Bowling Championships announced that if anyone was interested, officials had reserved a 45-minute laser tag session for participants to play instead.