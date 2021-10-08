The World Health Organization has endorsed the first- ever vaccine to prevent malaria, one of the oldest known and deadliest infectious diseases that kills about 500,000 people a year, with about half of those being children in Africa. What do you think?

“Finally, something I’d feel comfortable taking for Covid.” George Poole, Hook Baiter

“This will only encourage mosquitoes to come up with more creative ways to kill us.” Veronica Lidiak, Hobby Consultant