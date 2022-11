According to the United Nations, the world’s population was projected to reach 8 billion yesterday—a mere 11 years since it passed 7 billion, and less than a century after the planet supported just 2 billion people. What do you think?

“Luckily, the planet’s neve r been more habitable.” Betsy Kaufman, Napkin Designer

“That’s what happens when you go too long without a good world war.” Cesar Doyle, Offbearer